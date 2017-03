March 9 American Capital Senior Floating Ltd :

* American Capital Senior Floating reports net investment income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* American Capital Senior Floating Ltd - qtrly net investment income of $0.28 per share, or $2.8 million

* American Capital Senior Floating Ltd- nav of $13.68 per share, or $136.8 million as of december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: