BRIEF-American Electric Power Co Q1 revenue $3.9 bln

April 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP reports 2017 first-quarter earnings; performance on track despite mild weather for the quarter

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.20

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $3.55 to $3.75

* Company reaffirms 2017 operating earnings guidance

* Qtrly revenue $3.9 billion vs $4.0 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $15.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $3.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Electric Power Company Inc sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.79 to $3.99