BRIEF-American Express CEO Chenault's FY 2016 total compensation $17.5 mln

March 20 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* Ceo K.I. Chenault's FY 2016 total compensation $17.5 million versus $22.0 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* American Express Co says Vice Chairman S.J. Squeri's total 2016 compensation was $12.3 million versus $14.6 million in 2015

* CFO J.C. Campbell's FY 2016 total compensation $8.6 million versus $9.9 million in FY 2015

* American Express Co says executive Vice President L.E. Seeger's total 2016 compensation was $8.4 million versus $7.5 million in 2015