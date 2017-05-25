FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Financial Group to offer $350 mln of senior notes
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-American Financial Group to offer $350 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc

* American financial group, inc. Announces the offering of $350 million of senior notes

* Notes were priced at 99.46% of their principal amount.

* American financial group inc - ‍registered offering of $350 million of 4.50% senior notes due june 15, 2047.​

* American financial-to use portion of proceeds from offering to redeem, all of its $230 million outstanding principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due june 2042 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

