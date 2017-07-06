BRIEF-Equity financial holdings comments on B-20 draft guideline
* Equity Financial Holdings-changes proposed in draft guideline could have a negative impact on co's business volumes due to nature of its customer base
July 6 American Homes 4 Rent:
* American homes 4 rent announces amended unsecured credit facilities
* American homes 4 rent - co, american homes 4 rent, l.p. Amended their $1 billion credit agreement with a syndicate of Banks
* American Homes 4 rent - amended credit agreement provides for an $800 million revolving credit facility and a $200 million term loan facility
* American homes 4 rent - revolving credit facility has an initial maturity date of June 30, 2021 and may be extended for two six month extentions
* American homes 4 rent - as of june 30, 2017, $92 million was outstanding under revolving credit facility, $200 million outstanding under term loan facility
* American homes - interest rate on amended facility is at either libor plus a margin of 0.825% to 1.55% or a base rate plus a margin of 0.00% to 0.55% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corp used shares in its divested flash memory unit to secure a credit of 680 billion yen ($6 billion) from major banks, Nikkei news agency reported on Friday.