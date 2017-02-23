BRIEF-Ormat Technologies says no discussions for sale of company or its business
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 23 American Homes 4 Rent
* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
* Q4 REVENUE $227.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $224.5 MILLION
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.26
* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHARE AND UNIT HOLDERS FOR Q4 OF 2016 WAS $75.9 MILLION, OR $0.26 PER FFO SHARE
* QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.23
* CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM SAME-HOME PROPERTIES INCREASED 11.4% FOR QUARTER YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016
* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - INCREASED CORE NET OPERATING INCOME MARGIN ON SAME-HOME PROPERTIES TO 64.4% FOR Q4 OF 2016, VERSUS 61.3% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di
LONDON, Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the country to change course.