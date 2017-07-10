July 10 American Honda Motor Co Inc :
* American Honda Motor says has notified NHTSA of rupture of
Takata driver’s airbag inflator in 2001 Honda Accord on June 18,
2016
* American Honda Motor Co says the individual died the next
day from injuries sustained when the airbag deployed
* American Honda Motor - Airbag rupture occurred while
individual was attempting to perform unknown repairs inside
vehicle while ignition switch was “on”
* American Honda Motor says has shared all of the available
vehicle history information collected to date with NHTSA
* American Honda Motor says will continue to cooperate with
NHTSA throughout the process of the investigation
* American Honda Motor - "Difficult to determine" whether
cause of individual's death was inflator rupture or interaction
of hammer with deploying airbag
