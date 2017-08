May 11 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :

* Q1 revenue rose 53.8 percent to $61.7 million

* Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.20

* Qtrly diluted affo per unit $0.17

* Qtrly diluted net income per unit was $0.04

* Qtrly same-property revenue per available room for branded hotels was up 2.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: