BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties to acquire 18 hotel Northeastern U.S. portfolio for $407.4 mln

May 31 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp to acquire 18 hotel Northeastern U.S. portfolio for us$407.4 million
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp- transaction is immediately accretive to AHIP's adjusted funds from operations per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT-expects to fund purchase price, using portion of net proceeds from offering , about US$236.2 million cmbs loan
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp- hotels will be managed by AHIP's exclusive hotel manager, one lodging management
* American Hotel Income Properties - to sell on a bought deal basis 18.4 million limited partnership units of ahip at a price of CDN$10.35 per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties - transaction increases total guestroom count by over 23 pct
* American Hotel Income Properties -to sell on bought deal basis $42.5 million of 5.00 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due on June 30, 2022
* American Hotel Income Properties - agreement with underwriters to sell 18.4 million units of AHIP at C$10.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: