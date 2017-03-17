FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-American Midstream Partners files for non-timely 10-K
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-American Midstream Partners files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* American midstream partners lp - expects to report a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting in the form 10-k

* American midstream-material weakness relates to lack of sufficient compliment of resources with appropriate level of accounting knowledge

* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in out of period adjustments being recorded to statement of operations for q4

* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in revisions to correct classification errors in its consolidated balance sheet as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

