5 months ago
BRIEF-American Midstream Partners says amended credit agreement
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-American Midstream Partners says amended credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp - by entering second amended, co amended existing credit facility to increase borrowing capacity from $750 million - $900 million

* American midstream partners - on march 8, co, blackwater investments entered into second amended, restated credit agreement with bank of america, n.a.

* American midstream partners lp - second amended credit agreement matures on september 5, 2019 - sec filing

* American midstream partners lp - amended credit agreement, to provide for accordion feature to permit borrowing capacity to be increased to maximum of $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mplqpE) Further company coverage:

