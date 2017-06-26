Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
June 26 American Midstream Partners Lp:
* American Midstream notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries to dakota access pipeline at watford city
* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to expand its current Bakken system to have capacity to accept over 40,000 barrels per day of crude oil
* American Midstream Partners Lp - new connection into dapl is expected to commence service in august 2017
* American Midstream Partners - will be able to deliver an incremental 20,000 barrels per day to market
* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to obtain long-term volume commitments for crude oil transportation to newly constructed delivery point
* American Midstream Partners Lp - open season is scheduled to begin june 26, 2017 and end on july 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 26 A lively German manufacturing sector is driving solid growth in Europe's largest economy, which should see strong expansion over the winter months carry through into the second quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.