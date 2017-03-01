FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-American National Insurance files for non timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - American National Insurance Co:

* American National Insurance Co - files for non timely 10-K

* American National Insurance- expects to make revisions to correct immaterial errors in financial statements for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014

* American National Insurance- anticipates that it will file its form 10-K within the fifteen-day grace period provided by exchange act rule 12b-25

* American National Insurance Co - company does not expect to modify previously disclosed net income or stockholders’ equity Source text: (bit.ly/2lXLU2X) Further company coverage:

