BRIEF-American National Insurance files for non timely 10-K

March 1 (Reuters) - American National Insurance Co:

* American National Insurance Co - files for non timely 10-K

* American National Insurance- expects to make revisions to correct immaterial errors in financial statements for FY ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014

* American National Insurance- anticipates that it will file its form 10-K within the fifteen-day grace period provided by exchange act rule 12b-25

* American National Insurance Co - company does not expect to modify previously disclosed net income or stockholders' equity