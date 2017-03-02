FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* American Outdoor Brands Corporation reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 sales $233.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees gaap income per share for the three months ending April 30, 2017 of $ 0.26 - $ 0.36

* Sees FY gaap income per share $ 2.01-$ 2.11

* Sees non-gaap income per share for the three months ending April 30, 2017 of $ 0.32-$ 0.42

* Sees FY non-gaap income per share $ 2.33-$ 2.43

* American Outdoor Brands Corp sees for the year ending april 30, 2017 net sales of $874 million - $894 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.