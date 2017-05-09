BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q1 earnings $0.28/shr

May 9 (Reuters) - American Public Education Inc

* American Public Education reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $75.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down about 7 to 10 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.24

* Expects consolidated net income of between $0.19 and $0.24 per diluted share in Q2 of 2017