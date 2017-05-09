FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q1 earnings $0.28/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q1 earnings $0.28/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - American Public Education Inc

* American Public Education reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $75.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue down about 7 to 10 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.19 to $0.24

* Anticipates Q2 2017 consolidated revenues to decrease between approximately 10% and 7% year-over-year

* Expects consolidated net income of between $0.19 and $0.24 per diluted share in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.