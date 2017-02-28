BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q4 earnings $0.42 per share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - American Public Education Inc

* American public education reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 revenue $78.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $81.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.25 to $0.30

* Sees q1 2017 revenue down about 10 to 12 percent

* Net course registrations at apus decreased approximately 10% in q4 of 2016, compared to prior year period

* Apus student enrollment decreased 8% year-over-year to approximately 88,700 students as of december 31, 2016.