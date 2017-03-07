FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings Q4 adjusted EPS $0.26
March 7, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings Q4 adjusted EPS $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 loss per share $0.02

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - qtrly net patient service operating revenues were $199.1 million, an increase of 14.3% versus Q4 2015

* Company expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be lower than in 2016

* American Renal - 2017 adjusted ebitda to be lower, due to impact from reductions from affordable care act-compliant individual marketplace plans

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - co believes 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI could be impacted by headwinds like medicare rebasing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

