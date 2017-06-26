June 26 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - on june 22, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - new credit agreement provides for $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - agreement also provides for $440 million senior secured term b loan facility