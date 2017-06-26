BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
June 26 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc
* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - on june 22, units entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - new credit agreement provides for $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - agreement also provides for $440 million senior secured term b loan facility
June 26 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc.