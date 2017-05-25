BRIEF-American Superconductor reports Q4 loss per share $0.50

May 25 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp

* amsc reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results and provides business outlook

* Sees Q1 2017 loss per share $1.05

* Q4 loss per share $0.50

* Q4 revenue $16.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Superconductor Corp - for Q1 ending june 30, 2017, AMSC currently expects that its revenues will be in range of $8 million to $9 million

* American Superconductor - expected net loss in Q1 includes about $2.0 million in restructuring charges associated with actions announced on april 4, 2017

* American Superconductor Corp sees Q1 non-GAAP net loss to be less than $17.5 million, or $1.02 per share

* American Superconductor Corp - expects a cash burn of $7 million to $8 million in q1 of fiscal 2017

* American Superconductor Corp - net loss for q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be less than $18.0 million, or $1.05 per share