BRIEF-American Superconductor says board approved plan to reduce co's global workforce by about 8 pct, effective April 4 - SEC Filing

April 4 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp:

* On April 3 co's board approved a plan to reduce co's global workforce by approximately 8 percent, effective April 4

* The majority of the affected employees are located at the company’s Devens, Massachusetts office location - SEC Filing

* Is currently evaluating whether any non-cash restructuring charges will be incurred - SEC Filing

* David A. Henry resigned from offices of executive vice president, CFO and treasurer of co, effective April 4, 2017

* Board appointed John W. Kosiba, as senior vice president, chief financial officer

* Henry has agreed to remain employee of co,assist with transition of responsibilities,other related matters until June 30, 2017