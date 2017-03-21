FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-American Tower revises 2017 guidance
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-American Tower revises 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* American Tower Corp - subsequent to issuance of FY 2017 outlook on Feb. 27, 2017, co amended a master lease agreement with one of its tenants

* American Tower Corp- based on amendment, co now expects to recognize at least $100 million in additional straight-line revenue for year

* American Tower Corp- company has therefore revised its guidance for full year 2017- sec filing

* American Tower -co now expects total property revenue of $6,310 million to $6,490 million for fy 2017

* American Tower Corp-co now expects net income and adjusted ebitda of $1,275 million to $1,345 million and $3,910 million to $4,010 million, respectively for fy 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2nwfMqg Further company coverage:

