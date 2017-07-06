July 6 American Vanguard Corp:

* As of June 30, AMVAC Chemical Corp, affiliates entered Third Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

* Under Third Amendment, borrowers retain right to seek up to $100 million in additional commitments - SEC filing

* Says under Third Amendment, term of credit facility extended to June 30, 2022, aggregate loan commitments increased to $250 million Source text: (bit.ly/2tR7H26) Further company coverage: