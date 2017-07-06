Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 American Vanguard Corp:
* As of June 30, AMVAC Chemical Corp, affiliates entered Third Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
* Under Third Amendment, borrowers retain right to seek up to $100 million in additional commitments - SEC filing
* Says under Third Amendment, term of credit facility extended to June 30, 2022, aggregate loan commitments increased to $250 million Source text: (bit.ly/2tR7H26) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions