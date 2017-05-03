UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
May 3 American Water Works Company Inc:
* American Water reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Water Works Company Inc - company affirms 2017 earnings guidance from continuing operations of $2.98 to $3.08 per diluted share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent to $0.415per share
* American Water Works Company Inc - increased quarterly dividend by approximately 10.7 percent to 41.5 cents per diluted common share
* American Water Works Company Inc - qtrly operating revenues $ 756 million versus $ 743 million
* Q2 revenue view $867.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American water works company inc - american water plans to invest about $1.5 billion across its footprint in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
BEIJING, May 15 China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.
BEIJING, May 15 China's factory output growth cooled, rising 6.5 percent in April from a year earlier, while fixed-asset investment grew 8.9 percent in the first four months this year - both outcomes were worse than expectations.