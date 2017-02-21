BRIEF-American Water Works reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Feb 21 (Reuters) - American Water Works Company Inc:

* American Water reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Water Works Company Inc - company affirms 2017 earnings guidance from continuing operations of $2.98 to $3.08 per diluted share

* American Water Works Company Inc - projects 2017 dividend growth to be at top of long term eps compound annual growth range of 7 to 10 percent

* American Water Works Company Inc - qtrly operating revenues $802 million versus $783 million

* Q4 revenue view $820.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

