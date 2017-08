May 26 (Reuters) - American Woodmark Corp:

* American Woodmark Corporation announces transition of the chairman of the board

* American Woodmark Corp - Kent Guichard, chairman, has declined to seek re-election to company's board of directors at next annual shareholders meeting

* American Woodmark Corp says cary dunston, president and chief executive officer, will assume additional role of chairman of board