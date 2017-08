May 30 (Reuters) - American Woodmark Corp

* American Woodmark Corporation announces fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 sales $258.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Exclusive of after-tax non-operating charges, company generated $18.6 million ($1.13 per diluted share) of net income for Q4