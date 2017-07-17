FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp provides update on San Rafael project
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Business
Not so fast: Workers seek ban on surprise scheduling
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 8:12 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp provides update on San Rafael project

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation provides an update on the San Rafael project

* Americas Silver Corp - management expects that initial processing of material at existing Los Braceros mill will occur by mid-September

* Americas Silver Corp - initial capital estimate was reduced to $18 million due to project optimization related to mill expansion

* Americas Silver Corp - expects that ore from Nuestra Señora will be processed through most of Q3, 2017

* Americas Silver - San Rafael expected to deliver average annual production of 1 million ounces silver, 50 million pounds zinc, 20 million pounds lead over 6 plus year mine life

* Americas Silver - at Los Braceros mill, initial targeted throughput of 1,500 tonnes per day from pre-feasibility study is expected early in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.