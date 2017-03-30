FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp reports Q4 revenues of $58.9 mln
March 30, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp reports Q4 revenues of $58.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Americas Silver - Q4 production was about 565,000 silver ounces and 1.1 million silver equivalent ounces at cost of sales of $10.47 per silver equivalent ounce

* Americas Silver Corp says consolidated silver production for 2017 is forecast between 2.0 - 2.5 million silver ounces

* Qtrly revenues of $58.9 million versus $53.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* Americas Silver Corp sees consolidated silver production of 5.5 - 6.0 million silver equivalent ounces in 2017

* Americas Silver -Expects to see gradual reduction in consolidated cash costs,all-in sustaining costs until san rafael enters commercial production late in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

