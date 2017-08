March 2 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp:

* Americas Silver Corporation acquires option on the San Felipe Property in Sonora, Mexico

* Americas Silver Corp- deal for for total consideration of $15 million in cash

* Americas Silver - entered into agreement with Impulsora Minera Santacruz S.A. De C.V., a unit of Santacruz Silver Mining to buy San Felipe Option Agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: