2 hours ago
July 24, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Americas Silver reports quarterly silver production of 558,000 ounces

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp:

* Americas Silver Corporation provides second quarter production and cost update

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍consolidated cash costs for quarter were approximately $6.31 per silver ounce, a decrease of 40 pct when compared to q1, 2017​

* Americas Silver - ‍guidance for 2017 remains at 2.0 - 2.5 million ounces of silver production with projected cash costs of $4.00 - $5.00 per silver ounce​

* Americas Silver -consolidated silver production for quarter of about 558,000 silver ounces, representing increases of 7 pct

* Americas Silver Corp - sees 2017 ‍all-in sustaining cash costs of $9.00 - $10.00 per silver ounce​

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍company had cash and cash equivalents of $12.8 million at june 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

