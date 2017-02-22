FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amerigo posts Q4 net earnings of $3.0 million
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Amerigo posts Q4 net earnings of $3.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Amerigo Resources Ltd

* Amerigo announces 2016 and Q4-2016 financial results

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - in Q4-2016 the company posted revenue of $29.5 million

* Amerigo Resources Ltd- MVC estimates 2017 production of 60.0 to 65.0 million pounds of copper at an annual cash cost of $1.60 to $1.75/lb

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - for 2017 MVC expects to produce 1.5 million pounds of molybdenum

* Amerigo Resources - co is advancing debt financing discussion to complete construction of phase two cauquenes expansion project in second half of 2018

* Amerigo Resources Ltd - project has estimated cost of $30 million, planned to up production to 87 million pounds of copper/year, estimated cash cost $1.40/lb

* Qtrly net earnings of $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

