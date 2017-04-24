FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $2.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc:

* Ameriprise Financial reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $2.70

* Q1 earnings per share $2.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $2.9 billion

* Ameriprise Financial Inc says quarter end total assets under management and administration increased 6 percent to $818 billion

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - board approved an 11 percent increase in regular quarterly dividend to $0.83 per share

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - board approved additional $2.5 billion share repurchase authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

