April 21, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.59

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp announces 20% increase in operating results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $86.3 million

* Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for Q1 of 2017 totaled $62.1 million, compared with $51.2 million for Q1 of 2016

* Company's net interest margin increased during Q1 to 3.97%, compared with 3.95% during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

