4 months ago
BRIEF-AMG Q1 EPS $2.13
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 1, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AMG Q1 EPS $2.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* Amg reports financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $2.13

* Q1 revenue $544.3 million

* Affiliated managers group inc- amg's aggregate assets under management were approximately $754 billion at march 31, 2017

* Qtrly economic earnings per share were $3.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.18, revenue view $551.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affiliated managers-positive net flows into alternative strategies offset by elevated outflows from u.s. Equity strategies, resulting in modest outflows for q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

