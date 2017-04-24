FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine

* Says co, Novartis agreed to combine capabilities to co-commercialize erenumab in U.S.; Amgen retains exclusive commercialization rights in Japan

* Says Novartis gains exclusive rights to commercialize erenumab in Canada, retains existing commercialization rights in rest of the world

* Says co will receive milestone payments from Novartis expected to begin in 2017; Novartis will share u.s. Commercialization costs with Amgen

* Says co will book sales of erenumab in the U.S., and will pay a royalty to Novartis on net sales in the u.s.

* Says Novartis to book sales in rest of the world (excluding Japan), to pay co royalties on net sales in those countries; co to book sales in Japan

* Says Novartis will assume agreed upon remaining global development costs up to a cap and share global development costs thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.