BRIEF-Amgen announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial

* Says study met the key secondary endpoint of OS

* Says phase 3 head-to-head trial showed Kyprolis significantly improved OS versus Velcade in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients

* Says adverse events observed in the updated analysis consistent with those previously reported for ENDEAVOR

* Says plans to submit results to regulatory agencies worldwide to support potential label update to ENDEAVOR study results