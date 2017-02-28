FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Amgen announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial
#Regulatory News - Americas
February 28, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Announces positive results from planned overall survival analysis of phase 3 head-to-head ENDEAVOR trial

* Says study met the key secondary endpoint of OS

* Says phase 3 head-to-head trial showed Kyprolis significantly improved OS versus Velcade in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients

* Says adverse events observed in the updated analysis consistent with those previously reported for ENDEAVOR

* Says plans to submit results to regulatory agencies worldwide to support potential label update to ENDEAVOR study results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

