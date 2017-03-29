FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere
March 29, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Inovalon Holdings Inc

* Amgen enters into agreement with Inovalon and Avalere to engage value-based contracting opportunities

* Inovalon Holdings Inc - agreement will focus specifically on Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

* Inovalon Holdings - Co, Avalere Health will deploy data, analytics capabilities with OBCS to support development of obcs based on value of Amgen's products

* Inovalon Holdings - co, Avalere Health, an Inovalon Company, will deploy data, to support further development of OBCS based on value of Amgen's products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

