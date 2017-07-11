BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility
July 11 Amgen Inc
* FDA grants full approval for blincyto® (blinatumomab) to treat relapsed or refractory b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults and children
* Amgen Inc - u.s. Fda approved supplemental biologics license application for blincytoto include overall survival data from phase 3 tower study
* Approval converts blincyto's accelerated approval to a full approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 11 Intel Corp. on Tuesday announced a new line of microprocessors for data centers, setting up a battle with Advanced Micro Devices and others for the lucrative business of supplying the chips that power cloud computing.