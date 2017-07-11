GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shrug off Trump controversy, look to Yellen
* Wall St shares recover from Russia Gate worries, but dollar hurt
July 11 Amgen Inc
* FDA grants full approval for blincyto® (blinatumomab) to treat relapsed or refractory b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults and children
* Amgen Inc - u.s. Fda approved supplemental biologics license application for blincytoto include overall survival data from phase 3 tower study
* Approval converts blincyto's accelerated approval to a full approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Cybersecurity firm Symantec Corp is considering selling its website certification business, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion and extricate it from a feud with Alphabet Inc's Google, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.