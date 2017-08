May 18 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen submits biologics license application to the fda for erenumab

* Amgen inc says bla includes data from pivotal studies in patients with episodic and chronic migraine

* Amgen inc - announced submission of a biologics license application to u.s. Food and drug administration for erenumab to prevent migraine