2 hours ago
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Politics
Cash pours into state attorney general races
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 1:20 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen submits supplemental biologics license application for Prolia® (denosumab) in glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis

* Amgen Inc - ‍Submission of a supplemental biologics license application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Prolia​

* Amgen - Results from phase 3 study in SBLA submission showed treatment with Prolia for 12 months led to statistically significant greater gains in BMD

* Amgen- ‍SBLA based on a phase 3 study evaluating safety and efficacy of Prolia compared with risedronate in patients receiving glucocorticoid treatment​

* Amgen Inc - Adverse events and serious adverse events (SAES) were similar across treatment groups and consistent with known safety profile of Prolia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

