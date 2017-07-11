July 11 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* U.S. FDA confirms Amicus Therapeutics may submit new drug application for Migalastat for fabry disease

* ‍NDA submission targeted for 4q17​

* Additional phase 3 study previously requested by agency to assess gastrointestinal symptoms is no longer required prior to an nda submission

* ‍Based on series of discussions with, written communication from FDA, agency informed it may now submit an NDA for Migalastat​

* Says ‍is preparing NDA submission under subpart H, which provides for accelerated approval​