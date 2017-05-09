FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.39
May 9, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.39

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* Amicus Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results and corporate updates

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - total product revenue in q1 2017 approximately $4.2 million, sequential increase of 50pct over total product revenue of $2.8 million in Q4 2016

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - continues to expect full-year 2017 net operating cash spend of between $175 million to $200 million

* Amicus Therapeutics sees FY 2017 total net cash spend (including third-party milestone payments and capital expenditures) of between $200 million and $225 million

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $279.8 million at march 31, 2017

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - current cash position is anticipated to fund ongoing operations into second half of 2018

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- phase 3 EB topline data on track for 3Q17; additional important phase 1/2 pompe clinical data expected in 2Q17 and 3Q17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

