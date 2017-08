Feb 24 (Reuters) - Alcobra Ltd:

* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017

* Amir Efrati had previously reported passive stake of 7.5 percent in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2mm7QV0) Further company coverage: