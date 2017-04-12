BRIEF-Material Handling Systems updates on deal with Thomas H. Lee Partners
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS
April 12 Alcobra Ltd
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, delivered notice to Alcobra to convene independent extraordinary general meeting of shareholders - SEC filing
* Amir Efrati - on April 12, responded to Alcobra’S letter dated April 5, rejecting reasoning for not convening extraordinary general meeting
* Amir Efrati says reports 16.8 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of April 12
* Soros Fund Management reports 10.66 pct passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of April 12 versus 5.31 percent as of Jan 12 - SEC filing