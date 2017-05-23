FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Amira Nature Foods announces earnings release date
May 23, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Amira Nature Foods announces earnings release date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Amira Nature Foods Ltd:

* Amira Nature Foods Ltd announces earnings release date and provides update for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

* Amira Nature Foods Ltd - expects to release its full year audited financial results and its form 20-f for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 in July 2017.

* Amira Nature Foods Ltd - estimates that adjusted EBITDA margins for year will be broadly in line with its historical full year adjusted EBITDA margins

* Amira Nature Foods - generated revenues for six months ended March 31, 2017 that increased by about 2% or more from same six month period of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

