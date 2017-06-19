June 19 Amkor Technology Inc:

* Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* Has issued a notice for redemption of $200 million of outstanding $400 million of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* Amkor Technology Inc - expects to record a one-time charge in q3 of 2017 of approximately $4.4 million for early extinguishment of debt

* Amkor Technology - redemption price will be 101.656% of principal amount of notes, or $1,016.56 per $1,000.00 principal amount thereof, paid in cash

* Amkor Technology Inc- company plans to fund redemption of notes with cash on hand

* It is estimated that redemption would result in potential annualized interest savings of approximately $13.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: