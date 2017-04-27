April 27 Amkor Technology Inc-

* Amkor Technology reports financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Amkor Technology Inc qtrly gross margin 15.6%

* Q1 sales rose 5 percent to $914 million

* Amkor Technology Inc - looking ahead to q2, we expect that revenues will increase around 9% sequentially

* Amkor Technology Inc - expect to complete our acquisition of nanium in q2

* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 net sales of $955 million to $1.035 billion, up 5% to 13% from prior quarter

* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 gross margin of 16% to 20%

* Amkor Technology Inc - sees full year capital expenditures of around $500 million, unchanged from our previous forecast

* Amkor Technology Inc sees q2 net income of $86 million to $125 million, or $0.36 to $0.52 per share (includes gain from sale of our k1 factory)

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $902.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $978.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amkor Technology Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: