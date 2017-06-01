BRIEF-AMMB Holdings receives cenbank approval for to commence merger negotiations with RHB Bank

June 1 (Reuters) - AMMB Holdings Bhd:
* Receives approval from Bank Negara Malaysia for AMMB to commence negotiations with RHB Bank Berhad for a possible merger of their businesses
* Transaction will effectively be an all shares merger
* Both parties have entered into exclusivity agreement to negotiate and finalise terms of proposed merger
* The exclusivity agreement will expire on 30 august 2017
* RHB Bank and AMMB Shares will resume trading on Bursa Malaysia on 2 June 2017