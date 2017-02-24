Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 Ammb Holdings Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 313.17 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.98 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 300.2 million rgt, revenue 2.12 billion rgt
* Common equity tier 1 capital ratio after deducting proposed dividends as at 31 December 2016 10.667 pct
* Qtrly net interest income 394.7 million rgt versus 394.8 million rgt
* For FY ending March 2017 "for the banking system, margin compression is expected to continue due to deposit competition which will impact deposit rates "
* "Retail bank's strategic priorities will focus on mass affluent, affluent and sme proposition"
* "Anticipating our loans growth to be slightly below system as we remain cautious on our growth in preferred sectors" Source text (bit.ly/2kT2Gmj) Further company coverage:
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)